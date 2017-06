A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon Fire burning south of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The Waldo Canyon Fire burns near a densely populated neighborhood behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A helicopter makes a pass before dropping water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A long line of U.S. Army vehicles and equipment from Ft. Carson arrives at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado with the Waldo Canyon fire smoke seen over the base June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

One of the partially destroyed homes is still smoldering among those totally destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen from the air in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are across the street from many that were untouched in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Two of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

One of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes in the Waldo Canyon fire is seen from the air in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

One of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes in the Waldo Canyon fire is seen from the air in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An aerial view shows the Flying W Ranch which was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Smoke is shown rising from the High Park fire near Fort Collins, Colorado are shown in this June 19, 2012 GeoEye handout satellite image obtained by Reuters June 28, 2012. REUTERS/GeoEye/Handout

An A-10 aircraft on static display is silhouetted against a smoke cloud from the Waldo Canyon Fire at the USAF Academy's airfield in Colorado Springs, Colorado in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated June 26, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Mike Kaplan/Handout

Smoke rises around Rampart Reservoir from Waldo canyon wildfire in this aerial photograph taken in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Authorities have found a second body in the debris of a burned-out home in Colorado Springs, marking the second fatality from a fierce wildfire that ranks as Colorado's most destructive on record after incinerating 347 homes, police said.

Police Chief Peter Carey released no further details about the victim, who becomes the sixth person killed this year in a Colorado wildfire season described by the governor as the worst in the state's history. The discovery came on the same day that President Barack Obama visited the affected area.

(Writing by Mary Slosson; Editing by Greg McCunee)