Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Judy Watt, who said she just purchased her dream home in Pollock Pines, watches smoke from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Smoke rises from trees burnt overnight by the King Fire in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A smoldering tree stump burned by the King Fire is seen in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A piece of burnt metal is seen at the King Fire in Fresh Pond northeast of Sacramento, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LOS ANGELES Crews hoped to take advantage of improved weather conditions on Friday to stop a raging Northern California wildfire before it claims 12,000 homes in the path of the flames that have already charred nearly 120 square miles of drought-parched forest land.

Some 4,400 firefighters have been deployed against the so-called King Fire, which officials say is the most dangerous of 11 major wildfires raging across California, but they had cut containment lines around just 10 percent of the flames burning through heavy timber and steep terrain as of Friday morning.

The fire has charred more than 76,000 acres of state land in the El Dorado National Forest northeast of Sacramento, but officials say they believe no homes have yet been lost.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said about 2,800 people had been evacuated from the area and 12,000 homes and 9,000 other structures remained under threat.

Fire officials said a break in the heat wave that has baked much of California for a week, higher humidity and cloud cover helped firefighters make progress. Officials cautioned, however, that forecasts of high temperatures and low humidity later on Friday or Saturday could fan the blaze into a more active state.

Prosecutors in El Dorado county charged a man with arson on Thursday in connection with the King Fire, saying in a criminal complaint that he "willfully and maliciously" set ablaze forest land in the area.

This year's California fire season, which traditionally runs from May to October, is on track to be the most destructive on record, state officials say. The most populous U.S. state is suffering through a devastating three years of drought, which has dried out brush and trees, helping fuel the flames.

In the El Dorado National Forest, a popular destination for outdoors enthusiasts, numerous campgrounds and Highway 50 were closed, and two shelters were opened for residents forced to flee their homes. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews halted the advance of another fire hundreds of miles to the north in the Cascade range on Tuesday, but not before 150 buildings were lost in the town of Weed near Mount Shasta and the Oregon border.

Police said two churches and a sawmill were among the buildings damaged or destroyed in the historic logging town of 3,000 people.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)