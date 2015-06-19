A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighting helicopter drops water near Camp Bravo summer camp as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Firefighting helicopters fill up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Trees are consumed by flames as an out of control wildfire burns near Willow, Alaska, in this picture courtesy of Mat-Su Borough taken June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mat-Su Borough/Stefan Hinman/Handout

A firefighting helicopter drops water near Camp Bravo summer camp as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

JUNEAU, Alaska/PHOENIX Firefighters were working on Friday to contain several massive wildfires raging from Alaska to drought-hit California that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes and damaged dozens of structures.

The so-called Lake Fire in a mountainous national forest outside Los Angeles had swelled to 11,000 acres (4,500 hectares) on Friday from 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) the day before as it scorched old-growth timber on steep slopes and threatened some 150 structures, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Fire crews backed by bulldozers and water-dumping aircraft are battling to keep the blaze from crossing Highway 38 near the small city of Big Bear, the department said.

Highway 38 and other roads remained closed in the area and officials ordered people away from vacation cabins and camp sites.

In Alaska, about 900 firefighters were battling two major blazes in a state that has 56 active wildfires ranging from a few acres to 10,000 acres (4,000 hectares), officials said.

A fire in Willow, about 40 miles (65 kms) north of Anchorage, has charred slightly more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares).

The second major fire, in Sterling, about 140 miles (225 kms) south of Anchorage on the Kenai Peninsula, has blackened more than 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares).

The fires have destroyed about 40 structures, forced nearly 1,000 people from their homes and restricted traffic on a major highway this week.

"We are surrounded by fire right now," said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Clay in Anchorage, adding that smoke from both fires could bear down on the city amid shifting winds. "If we get a stable air mass, we are looking at getting smoked-in potentially."

In Arizona, fire officials said they have gained control of a 1,400-acre (600-hectare) brush fire that once threatened the 2,000-person community of Kearny, about 90 miles (145 kms) southeast of Phoenix, and forced hundreds of evacuations.

The blaze was 40 percent contained as of midday Friday and all evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes.

But crews on Friday continued to work the fire's perimeter to extinguish any hot spots, with full containment expected in a few days, officials said.

The so-called Kearny River Fire broke out on Wednesday and burned through a dry riverbed heavy with volatile salt cedar trees.

(Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska, and David Schwartz in Phoenix; Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)