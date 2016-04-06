An aerial photo of the ''350 Complex'' fire that has hit an area of about 55,000 acres (22,250 hectares) located about 130 miles (210 km) northwest of Oklahoma City is shown in this Oklahoma Forestry Services released on April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Oklahoma Forestry Services/Handout via Reuters

Wildfires in Oklahoma and Kansas this week have burned thousands of acres, scorched numerous structures and prompted hundreds of people to evacuate their homes, officials said on Wednesday.

The largest fire was the "350 Complex" fire, about 130 miles (210 km) northwest of Oklahoma City, that has hit an area of about 55,000 acres (22,250 hectares) and is mostly uncontained, Oklahoma Forestry Services said.

The fire has burned numerous structures. The state has deployed about 115 personnel and several firefighting aircraft to extinguish the blaze, the service said, adding that other areas of the state were also at risk.

"As fire weather conditions deteriorate, with dry and extremely gusty winds, new fires have started in multiple counties across Oklahoma," it said.

There have been multiple wildfires in Kansas, which borders Oklahoma to the north, with the largest in Geary County, about 60 miles (100 km) west of Topeka.

A fire that burned about 500 acres (200 hectares) in Riley County, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Geary, has been contained, the Kansas Forest Service said.

No major injuries have been reported in either state.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Additional reporting by Heide Brandes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)