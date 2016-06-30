Emily Fryer, 20, searches for family heirlooms at her boyfriend's leveled home after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Nathan Looper hugs his stepfather and girlfriend after finding a family heirloom in the wreckage of his home, which was destroyed by the Erskine Fire, in South Lake. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and her mom as the flames reached their back fence. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California, U.S. June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Childrens' bikes sit among wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

LOS ANGELES Two bodies were found on Wednesday in a rural area of San Diego County charred by a major wildfire, sheriff's officials said, as firefighters increasingly gained control over a larger blaze that also killed two people in central California.

The remains were discovered on private property in the Potrero area, which had been subject to a mandatory evacuation order as flames from the so-called Border Fire approached, San Diego County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jan Caldwell said.

Caldwell said coroner's investigators were trying to determine the identities of the deceased.

Two people who had been living in an outbuilding on the property and acting as caretakers were reported missing earlier this week.

The Border Fire, which broke out on June 19, has blackened more than 7,600 acres in southern San Diego County near the Mexican border. It was 97 percent contained by late Wednesday.

In central California, crews had cut containment lines around 70 percent of the so-called Erskine fire, which was burning in the drought-parched foothills near Lake Isabella in Kern County, about 110 miles (180 km) north of Los Angeles, fire managers said.

A major highway through the area had been reopened and more evacuees had been allowed to return home, authorities said.

On Wednesday, some 1,300 firefighters were battling the blaze that has burned about 47,000 acres, killed two people and destroyed more than 250 structures since it erupted a week ago, becoming the largest and most destructive in an already intense California fire season.

Crews will work to strengthen containment lines and extinguish spot fires started by potentially strong winds through the day, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on its Inciweb website.

The two victims of the Erskine fire, found on Friday just beyond the ruins of their home, were identified by the Anglican Diocese of San Joaquin as a priest and his wife, Byron and Gladys McKaig.

Authorities have said more victims could be found once crews were able to inspect fire-ravaged areas more closely.

The California wildfire season officially began in May but the nine major fires that have started in the state over the past week marked the first widespread outbreak of intense fires this year.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien, Laila Kearney and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Frances Kerry, David Gregorio and Paul Tait)