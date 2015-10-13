High temperatures and strong winds on Tuesday fanned new life into a fierce Wyoming wildfire that has already destroyed more than a dozen homes, keeping residents who live in the path of the flames from returning home for a fourth day.

The number of houses destroyed in the blaze stood at 13 on Tuesday as winds drove flames through neighborhoods outlying Wyoming’s second-largest city of Casper, said Bob Fawcett, fire marshal with the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

"It blew up and got away from us," Fawcett said of the fire that broke out Saturday in a brush pile at a Casper landfill. A state fire investigator is seeking to determine the cause of the landfill fire.

More than 100 firefighters worked on Tuesday to secure containment lines around the fire’s perimeter as air tankers dropped water and retardant on flames that have charred more than 10,000 acres of dry grasslands and drought-stricken stands of cottonwood trees.

The blaze was one of several that ignited over the weekend in the Northern Rockies, where unusually warm temperatures, a persistent lack of moisture and fierce winds have worsened wildfires at a time when they typically would be winding down in the region, fire managers said.

Jennifer Smith, spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said the fire season has been unusual this year in the U.S. West - beginning early, due to end late and producing the most destructive blazes on record in California and Washington state.

Evacuation orders remained in place on Tuesday for dozens of Idaho residents forced from their homes over the weekend by a wildfire that has burned three cabins to the ground and blackened more than 2,800 acres near Idaho City in the southwest part of the state, fire managers said.

The fire pumped thick smoke into surrounding cities, including the state capital of Boise, prompting Idaho health officials to issue an air pollution alert warning people to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

A fire that broke out Sunday in Montana has burned about 8,500 acres northwest of Bozeman and was less than 20 percent contained on Tuesday. No structures were in the immediate path of the blaze, said David Hamilton, fire program specialist with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

"We should be all done with fire season. But fire season doesn’t seem to be done with us,” he said.

(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech)