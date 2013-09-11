ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
SINGAPORE ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore that could boost its fuel and chemical production in Asia.
US Airways Group Inc LLC and American Airlines parent AMR Corp said they would ask their boards to extend the termination date of their proposed $11 billion merger due to uncertainties related to a government lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on August 13 to stop the deal arguing the merger would violate antitrust laws because it would lead to higher airfares and related fees.
AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton and US Airways CEO Doug Parker, in response to questions from members of the creditors committee in AMR's bankruptcy case, said that they intended to extend the termination date in case the merger did not receive regulatory approval by December 17.
The new termination date was not known.
The companies have said that the deal is critical for American Airlines, whose parent, AMR Corp, has been operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since late 2011.
US Airways, in a filing Tuesday evening, argued that the deal was lawful and should be allowed to go forward.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)
PARIS French advertising group Havas has signed a joint venture agreement with Guangdong Advertising Group as part of its moves to expand in the fast-growing Chinese market.
Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank , Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.