US Airways Group Inc LCC.N shares rose 9 percent after the airline reported a rise in passenger load for September and oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday.

The fifth-largest U.S. carrier said mainline passenger load factor, a measure of how well it fills its planes, was up 0.8 percent at 84.4 percent for September.

The company said it expects full-year total system capacity to rise 2 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of other U.S. airlines also rose on Wednesday as oil prices fell sharply on disappointing economic data from China and Europe.

United Continental Holdings Inc's (UAL.N) stock was up 6 percent, while shares of Republic Airways Holdings Inc RJET.O rose 4 percent. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) stock was also up 5 percent.

US Airways's shares, which have almost tripled since last November, were up 8 percent at $11.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

