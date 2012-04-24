Beef and dairy products in the U.S. food supply are safe, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday after the Agriculture Department reported the first U.S. case of mad cow disease in six years.

"The systems and safeguards in place to protect animal and human health worked as planned to identify this case quickly and will ensure that it presents no risk to the food supply or to human health," Vilsack said in a statement.

