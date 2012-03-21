Shares of USG Corp (USG.N) jumped 13 percent on Wednesday, after the company reported better results for January and February on increases in average gypsum wallboard price in the United States and wallboard gross margins.

For the two-month period, USG reported net sales of $516.9 million, up 16 percent from the year-ago period.

USG, which serves the residential and non-residential construction markets, said net loss for the period narrowed to $30.5 million from $82.3 million a year ago.

Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in February, suggesting a budding recovery in the housing market was still on track even though groundbreaking activity slipped.

The company expects to report full first-quarter results on April 17.

Shares of the company were up 10 percent at $18.89 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a near two-year high of $19.25 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)