U.S. to seek to block DraftKings, FanDuel fantasy sports merger
(This June 19 story was corrected to show in final paragraph that KKR is an investor in FanDuel and removes reference to KKR being an investor in DraftKings)
SAO PAULO Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 1 listed flat steelmaker, has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy slabs from ThyssenKrupp AG's CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA for about 60 months.
In a Thursday securities filing, Usiminas (USIM5.SA) said the purchase of CSA's slabs will be funneled into the Cubatão mill. The transaction will only take effect once Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade decides on the takeover of CSA by Ternium SA (TX.N) - which is also a major shareholder in Usiminas, the filing said.
FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz said it had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) to U.S. private equity firm Apollo for 300 million euros ($336 million).