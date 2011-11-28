Wilson Brumer, CEO of Brazil's steelmaker Usiminas, gestures as he speaks during the Reuters Latam Summit in Sao Paulo March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ternium (TX.N), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in Brazilian rival Usiminas (USIM3.SA) from two of its minority shareholders, despite tough conditions for mills in the continent's largest economy.

Luxemburg-based Ternium will gain a stronger foothold in South America's most protected steel market, where local prices trade at a premium to imports. Brazilian peer CSN (CSNA3.SA), seen as a potential suitor for Usiminas, earlier this month raised its stake in Usiminas to 11.66 percent.

At an 83 percent premium to Usiminas' Friday closing ordinary share price, the deal is also a major boon for the company's owners given its struggles with raw materials costs, poor access to energy sources, rampant competition from imports and weak pricing power in Brazil's domestic market.

With a steel consumption of 26 million tons per year, Brazil is the biggest market in the region and is expected to grow significantly in the years to come, Ternium said in its statement.

Analysts have questioned the synergies that Ternium could extract from the deal, but the company said it would allow it to capitalize on integration opportunities and increase the bargaining power of its procurement activities.

Ternium said it would pay 36 reais ($19) per ordinary share alongside its Argentinean subsidiary Siderar (SID.BA) and Confab CNFBA.SA, the Brazilian unit of steel producer Tenaris (TENR.MI) for a combined 14 percent of Usiminas' total share capital.

HEFTY PREMIUM

The deal is at a premium of approximately 41 percent to Usiminas' ordinary share last-six-months average U.S. dollar price, Ternium said. Usiminas' ordinary shares closed at 19.7 reais on Friday, down 7.3 percent year-to-date.

Brazilian industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Votorantim will relinquish their participation in Usiminas following the sale of their stakes, while Usiminas's employees' pension fund will be left with 10.6 percent of the voting rights, Ternium added.

The agreement leaves Usiminas shareholder Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), the world's No.4 steelmaker, with 46.1 percent of the company's voting rights, Ternium said. Ternium and Tenaris will together control 43.3 percent.

Ternium also negotiated a new shareholders' agreement for Usiminas with Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), and the pension fund,. Most decisions in that group are subject for approval to a 65 percent majority of the control group shares, Ternium said.

Ternium and Siderar said they would finance their 4.1 billion reais share of Usiminas, Brazil's largest flat steel producer, with cash on hand and debt.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2012 subject to customary conditions and applicable approvals by the Nippon Group, Ternium said.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Diane Craft and Matt Driskill)