Nuclear power plants in the United States are safe to continue operating but need to conduct an in-depth analysis where appropriate, as far as earthquake hazards are concerned, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Tuesday.

"Our substantial reviews have shown that fewer reactors than we first thought actually need the in-depth analysis," NRC said in a statement after completing its review of updated earthquake hazard information from all U.S. nuclear power plants.

The outcome means both the NRC and industry can better focus their seismic expertise to work on plants most in need of additional analysis, NRC said.

The agency had asked U.S. plants to analyze their earthquake hazards following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear accident in Japan in March 2011.

Many U.S. reactors already comply with NRC's March 2012 orders for additional safety equipment and enhanced spent fuel pool monitoring, NRC said adding, plants have appropriately reviewed their existing seismic protection.

