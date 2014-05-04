Indian wind power company Suzlon Group said its board has approved a cashless restructuring of its foreign currency convertible bonds.
The size of the issue is about $485 million subject to necessary approvals, the company said in a statement issued on Saturday.
The group said the new bonds are due 5 years and 1 day from the date of issue, to mature in financial year 2019-20.
The package "is an optimal solution to our last remaining piece under the comprehensive liability management program," Kirti Vagadia, Suzlon's group head - corporate finance, said in a statement.
Suzlon Group comprises Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS) and its subsidiaries.
