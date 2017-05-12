FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

SAO PAULO Vale SA's (VALE5.SA) board approved on Thursday a definitive swap ratio of 0.9342 common share per preferred stock as part of a plan to transform the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership.

As part of the proposal, the shareholder formally known as Valepar SA would be incorporated by Vale in a mechanism that would grant bonus shares to Valepar partners, according to a securities filing.

Vale's board agreed to send the proposal, which needs to be approved by 54.09 percent of preferred shareholders, to a shareholders assembly.

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)