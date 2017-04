Talks are on hold to merge drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Actavis Inc in a deal that would have created a healthcare giant, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.

A Valeant spokeswoman and an Actavis spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)