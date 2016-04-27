The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Quebec November 9 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's (VRX.TO) new chief executive, Joseph Papa, will receive a base salary of $1.5 million, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Valeant said on Monday former Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO.N) head Papa would replace Michael Pearson as its CEO.

Papa will also receive a cash payment of $8 million to make up for the equity-based compensation he forfeited in connection with the termination of his employment with Perrigo.

Valeant said in March Pearson was leaving the company, just three weeks after returning from a two-month medical leave.

Pearson's base salary for full-year 2014 was $2 million and his total compensation amounted to $10.3 million, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1aapxiM)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)