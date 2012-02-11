Nicole ''Snooki'' Polizzi from the MTV reality series ''Jersey Shore'' poses on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES "Jersey Shore" star Snooki and Charlie Sheen have topped a poll of nightmare celebrity Valentine dates, and few people want to cuddle up with Ashton Kutcher on February 14 -- at least, not on film.

According to a Valentine's Day survey by Yahoo's OMG! website, 30 percent of men would rather be single than take Snooki, aka Nicole Polizzi, out on Valentine's Day.

And newly-single Kim Kardashian didn't do much better, coming second in the nightmare female celebrity date survey of 2,001 people.

Snooki's "Jersey Shore" pal, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, was just behind Sheen on the women's choice of bad Valentine's Day dates.

Kutcher, also newly-separated from his actress wife Demi Moore, didn't do much better.

According to a separate Valentine's Day survey on movie website Fandango, Kutcher was voted the worst romantic comedy film actor. Sarah Jessica Parker of "Sex and the City" fame was voted worst romantic comedy actress.

Top of the movies to avoid was Paris Hilton's 2008 effort "The Hottie and the Nottie", which was voted the worst romantic comedy of all time on the Fandango survey, followed by "Zack and Miri Make a Porno."

Dream celebrity dates for Valentine's Day had few surprises; George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston remain tops, while the most romantic movie to see on the day for lovers was "The Notebook" followed by "Titanic", according to Yahoo's OMG!

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)