From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
TOKYO - Chocolates are a must for most on Valentine's Day and one Japanese restaurant is taking it further by offering ramen, the popular noodles in soup dish, with generous servings of the confectionary.
At Mensho Tokyo, noodles are served in a lamb broth, with savory ingredients such as slices of pork, spring onions, black pepper and -- chocolate.
"The ramen tastes of chocolate when you eat the chocolate part, but after mixing it well, it becomes a new dish with a balance in the flavor of the chocolate and the soup," store manager Yoshitaka Ando said.
"It not only creates an unusual ramen but one that is also delicious."
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.