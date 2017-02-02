One of Nestle Japan's sushi-shaped KitKat for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration is pictured at its Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Nestle Japan's marketing department, confectionery business group manager Ryoji Maki poses with the company's sushi-shaped KitKats, for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration, at its Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Nestle Japan's sushi-shaped KitKats for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration are pictured at its Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Nestle Japan's sushi-shaped KitKats for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration are pictured at its Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Nestle unveiled sushi-shaped versions of its KitKat chocolate biscuit bar in Tokyo on Thursday.

The 3-piece sets are modeled on tuna, sea urchin and omelet sushis, but are actually raspberry, mascarpone cheese, and pumpkin pudding KitKats atop sugar-coated puffed rice.

Nestle Japan's KitKat marketing manager Ryoji Maki said the idea was to create a fun variation of the traditional chocolate bar in the run-up to Valentine's Day.

"I hope our customers have fun with the look of this 'sushi' KitKat," Maki told Reuters Television.

The "sushi" KitKats are not for sale, but customers who spend more than 3,000 yen ($26)in Nestle's new KitKat store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district will receive a pack as a gift from Friday.

"It's the Valentine's season, so I hope these 'sushi' chocolates can be an additional item to the chocolate gifts to make it more surprising and fun," Maki said.

Japan is home to many exotic KitKat flavors including sake rice wine, baked potato and soy sauce.

Japanese women buy chocolates for their partners and colleagues on Valentine's Day, while men return the favor a month later on White Day.

(Reporting by Hyun Oh; Editing by Darren Schuettler)