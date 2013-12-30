Vanguard Natural Resources LLC VNR.O said it entered into a definitive agreement to buy natural gas and oil properties in the Pinedale and Jonah fields of southwestern Wyoming for $581 million from an unnamed source.

The assets span 14,000 net acres and produce about 113.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day.

About 80 percent of the output constitutes natural gas, Vanguard Natural said in a statement on Monday.

