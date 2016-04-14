A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 84 miles (135 km) northwest of the town of Santo and it was registered at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), USGS said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)