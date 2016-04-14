BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the quake was 84 miles (135 km) northwest of the town of Santo and it was registered at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), USGS said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami.
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.