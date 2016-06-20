EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck on Monday about 83 kms (51.57 miles) southwest of the town of Isangel in the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu, the United States Geological Survey said.
The temblor was initially reported to have been a much more powerful magnitude 6.3, but the USGS revised down its initial assessment.
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.