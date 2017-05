SYDNEY An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.0 struck about 73 km (45 miles) southeast of the tiny Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The shallow temblor, which struck at a depth of just 10 kilometers, did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The magnitude was later revised to 5.8.

(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)