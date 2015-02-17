DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT German power firm Steag GmbH is not in talks to buy the lignite assets Swedish utility Vattenfall [VATN.UL] has put up for sale in Germany, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday, dismissing a newspaper report.

Citing company and labor sources, newspaper Rheinische Post had earlier reported that Steag, Germany's eighth-largest utility by sales, was interested in the assets, adding that its CEO Joachim Rumstadt had held initial talks.

"We are not in talks," a spokeswoman for Steag told Reuters on Tuesday.

Steag is owned by a group of seven local municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia's Ruhr area, Germany's industrial heartland.

Vattenfall on Monday said it could offer to sell its German hydropower-pumped storage plants to sweeten a deal for its lignite operations in the country.

Czech energy groups CEZ and EPH have expressed interest in the lignite, or brown coal, plants and mines. But uncertain German energy policy is a concern and the addition of hydropower would offer greater stability for future revenue.

Sources familiar with the deal have said Vattenfall's German lignite assets could fetch up to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

