Visitors stand next to a lion cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. Picture taken July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A puma is pictured at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. Picture taken July 12, 2016 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A jaguar chews a piece of meat the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo, Venezuela July 22, 2016. Picture taken on July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A spider monkey eats a mango at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo, Venezuela July 22, 2016. Picture taken on July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Donated food for animals is seen at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo, Venezuela July 22, 2016. Picture taken on July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A worker puts papaya on the floor for the spider monkeys, at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An employee gives vitamins with a syringe to a capuchin monkey at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

CARACAS Venezuela's government denied on Monday that zoo animals were dying of starvation amid a national food shortage, saying they were being lovingly treated "like family."

Minister for Ecosocialism and Water Ernesto Paiva toured Caricuao zoo in Caracas, where a union leader last week said 50 animals including Vietnamese pigs, tapirs, rabbits and birds had starved to death in the last six months.

"The animals are very dear, treated as if they were family, in fact they all have names," said Paiva, adding that they were being seen by nutritionists to ensure they had an adequate diet.

The official said widespread media reports of deplorable conditions for zoo animals in the recession-hit OPEC nation were part of a campaign of "lies" against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro.

A union leader for employees of state parks agency Inparques, which oversees zoos, and sources at various facilities have said animals are suffering across the country, with lions being fed mangoes instead of meat and bears receiving less than half of their required intake.

Despite the minister's assurances that the Caricuao animals were healthy and adequately fed, state prosecutors are investigating the deaths of "various species of wildlife" there.

(Reporting by Daniel Kai; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sandra Maler)