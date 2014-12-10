NEW YORK Venezuelan sovereign bond prices plunged and the cost to insure the debt against a default surged on Tuesday in thin seasonal trading as five-year low oil prices cut the OPEC nation's cash flow, compounding already weak economic conditions.

Markets are gearing up for a default, but some analysts, investors and economists point out the government has options to delay such a day of reckoning. President Nicolas Maduro insists the government will make all payments and has never missed one to its foreign creditors.

Analysts point out that Venezuela, despite all its debt, is not a heavily indebted nation. Rather, it is heavily leveraged on imports, and the plunging value of its currency, the bolivar, is the real problem as businesses are short of U.S. dollars due to strict currency controls.

"This would be a default where they have destroyed private production and created a dependence on imports. They have created huge structural dollar liabilities apart from debt," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies in New York.

Oil accounts for 96 percent of Venezuela's export revenues, which come in U.S. dollars. On the black market one U.S. dollar buys around 175 bolivars, according to www.dolartoday.com, a widely used website. That is more than 27 times the strongest of three official exchange rates, which is 6.3 per dollar.

Venezuela backs its billions in bonds with oil, which it uses to balance its books and pay for social programs that have lifted millions out of poverty.

That economic model has deteriorated with oil prices down 40 percent since June to a five-year low. U.S. crude was at $63.82 a barrel on Tuesday CLc1.

Venezuela's benchmark global bond due in 2027 VENGLB27=RR fell more than $2 to $48.646, driving its yield to an all-time high of 20.887 percent.

The yield spread of Venezuelan debt over U.S. Treasuries widened by 114 basis points to 2,251 basis points on the JPMorgan EMBI+ index 11EMJ. Total returns fell 4.61 percent on the day versus a loss of just 0.41 percent for the index.

DEFAULT? NOT YET

Investors cast a wary eye on Venezuela given high inflation rates, currency deterioration, shortages and President Nicolas Maduro's allegations of a hostile international campaign against the nation. (reut.rs/1tIE4oh)

Moody's Investors Service analysis indicates a sharp increase in Venezuela's one-year Sovereign Expected Default Frequency rate to 13.07 percent, a five-year high.

An investor wanting to insure a $10 million trade for five years would need to spend $5.7 million as an upfront cost. In addition they would have to pay $500,000 annually for the duration of the credit default swap contract, according to data provider Markit.

"We are expecting a significant adjustment on the currency rate this year and again next year," said Alberto Ades, Bank of America Merrill Lynch co-head of global economics research and head of GEM fixed income strategy.

Ades said the plunge in oil prices will force the government to implement economic adjustments and eliminate massive distortions. For a government reluctant to default, these moves will end up pulling growth rates higher relative to its current dismal performance.

BAML expects Venezuela's economy to grow 1.2 percent in 2015 after contracting an estimated 3.3 percent this year. Opposition politicians said on Tuesday the economy shrank 4.2 percent in the first three quarters of 2014.

By the end of this year, BAML expects the bolivar to be devalued to 13 per U.S. dollar. The expectation is for another devaluation to 30 bolivars by the end of 2015 and 66 bolivars by the end of 2016, bringing it closer to the black market rate.

Such a move would, in the short-term, relieve some of the pressure and speculation that the government is preparing to default.

Still, investors are listening to default scenarios. More details emerged from a closed-door meeting first reported last week by IFR on what was said during panel discussions sponsored by sovereign restructuring specialists at the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

One analyst who covers foreign exchange and debt said Cleary lawyers thought Venezuela would only have a "light reprofiling" of its debt, but if investors went after Venezuelan assets they would find it difficult to collect.

"What if you default on the sovereign and not (state-owned oil company) PDVSA? It is difficult to go after PDVSA," said the analyst who requested anonymity because Cleary had declared the meeting off-the-record.

"The same goes for (refiner) Citgo [PDVSAC.UL]. Everyone thinks they can just go after these assets and Cleary was saying no, it is going to be more difficult than that."

One veteran emerging market debt investor, who also declined to be identified and attended the meeting, said the company where the source works is not preparing for a default soon.

"There is a lot you can do before a default. You can devalue. That's the easiest. You can sell assets, reduce subsidies."

(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons in Caracas.)