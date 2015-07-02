CARACAS Venezuela and China have modified the terms of an oil-for-loans financing agreement, establishing a three-year repayment period for a tranche that previously did not have a payment time frame, according to the Official Gazette circulating on Thursday.

The deal, negotiated in 2007 by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, allows Venezuela to borrow from China in tranches of up to $5 billion and repay with shipments of crude and fuel.

The latest amendment adds a three-year repayment period to Tranche C, the third of three tranches. It was not immediately evident what motivated the change.

The Information Ministry, which handles press queries for the Finance Ministry, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A Chinese delegation, including representatives of China Development Bank, visited Caracas this week to discuss financing agreements.

President Nicolas Maduro said in April that Venezuela had received a $5 billion loan through a renewal of one of the tranches, which he did not specify. Venezuela's central bank has not added those funds to its international reserves, as it did in November when China renewed a $4 billion tranche of the agreement.

With the loan announced by Maduro in April, the total of Chinese financing to Venezuela would reach $50 billion, more than half of which has been paid off.

