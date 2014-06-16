CARACAS At least 20 people were killed and 10 were wounded early on Monday when a bus driving toward the Venezuelan capital of Caracas crashed after the driver lost control, a state official said.

The bus traveling from the center-west city of Barquisimeto crashed into a median strip and then hit a tree around 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) from Caracas, said Victor Lira, head of the civil protection agency for Miranda state.

Lira said it was not immediately evident why the driver lost control of the bus.

