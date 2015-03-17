U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
CARACAS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday the South American OPEC country would keep servicing its debt and find resources despite a tumble in oil prices.
Concerns that Venezuela could default on foreign debt have pushed yields to the second highest of any emerging market nation. Maduro has dismissed default talks as a smear campaign against his socialist administration.
Earlier on Monday, Venezuela paid off its 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond, the first foreign debt maturity in a year of heavy bond payments that have stretched the country's coffers.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.