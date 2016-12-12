U.S. home builder confidence rises in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
CARACAS - Venezuela's leftist president Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he would close the bustling border with Colombia for 72 hours to prevent the smuggling of bank notes, a day after he announced the country's biggest bills would be withdrawn to crack down on organized criminals operating on the border.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.