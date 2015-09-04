A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
Fans camped outside the Venice Film Festival palace to ensure the best spots along the red carpet for Friday’s premiere of "Black Mass", in which Johnny Depp portrays Irish-American gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.
A few hundred meters away, equally excited fans gathered along the canal to catch a glimpse of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star arriving for a news conference.
"Black Mass" is screening in the out-of-competition line-up at the 72nd edition of the world's oldest film festival.
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES Facebook Inc's virtual reality content production unit, Oculus' Story Studio, is shuttering its doors to shift focus on supporting external content makers, the company said on Thursday, two years after the in-house studio launched.