A fan of actor Johnny Depp rests in front of the entrance to the venue of the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 4, 2015. Depp was attending the red carpet event for the movie 'Black Mass'. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A girl holds a picture of actor Johnny Depp in front of the entrance of the venue of the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy, September 4, 2015. Depp will attend the red carpet event for the movie 'Black Mass'. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Actor Johnny Depp poses during the photocall for the movie ' Black Mass ' at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cast members (L-R) Joel Edgerton, Dakota Johnson, Johnny Depp and director Scott Cooper pose during a photocall for the movie 'Black Mass' at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Actor Johnny Depp waves to fans as he leaves after a photocall for the movie 'Black Mass' at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Fans camped outside the Venice Film Festival palace to ensure the best spots along the red carpet for Friday’s premiere of "Black Mass", in which Johnny Depp portrays Irish-American gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.

A few hundred meters away, equally excited fans gathered along the canal to catch a glimpse of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star arriving for a news conference.

"Black Mass" is screening in the out-of-competition line-up at the 72nd edition of the world's oldest film festival.