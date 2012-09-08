South Korean film "Pieta" won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival on Saturday.
Following is a list of all the main prize winners decided by a jury led by U.S. director Michael Mann.
(The main production country behind each movie is in brackets)
BEST FILM GOLDEN LION
- "Pieta" directed by Kim Ki-duk (South Korea)
BEST DIRECTOR SILVER LION
- Paul Thomas Anderson for "The Master" (United States)
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
- Ulrich Seidl for "Paradies: Glaube" (Paradise: Faith) (Austria)
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- "Kuf" (Mold) directed by Ali Aydin (Turkey)
BEST ACTRESS
- Hadas Yaron for "Fill the Void" (Israel)
BEST ACTOR
- Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman for "The Master" (United States)
BEST SCREENPLAY
- "Apres Mai" directed, written by Olivier Assayas (France)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- "E Stato Il Figlio" directed by Daniele Cipri
