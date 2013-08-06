BERLIN The city of Berlin is close to agreeing a deal to buy back French water and waste group Veolia Environment's 24.95 percent stake in Berliner Wasserbetriebe, which provides water to the German capital.

Berlin Finance Senator Ulrich Nussbaum made significant progress in talks with Veolia (VIE.PA) executives in Paris on Tuesday, the senate said in a statement, although questions over a refund of tax paid in 2013, interest on a shareholder loan and capital loan still needed to be resolved.

"As soon as these questions are settled, Finance Senator Nussbaum will show a draft contract to the Senate after the summer recess," the statement said.

RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's No.2 utility, sold an identical stake back to the city last October in a deal worth 658 million euros - 618 million euros for the equity stake plus two shareholder loans taken over by Berlin.

Veolia is selling assets to reduce its net financial debt to between 8 and 9 billion euros by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Patrick Graham)