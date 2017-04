Verde Potash Plc (NPK.TO), a Toronto-listed company planning to build a potash mine in Brazil, said on Friday that it is not aware of any corporate developments to account for a 47 percent spike in its stock.

Verde Potash shares were up 14 Canadian cents at 44 Canadian cents in afternoon trading in Toronto.

