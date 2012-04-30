Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc's (PAY.N), a maker of point-of-sale terminals, fell as much as 14 percent after Deutsche Bank questioned the company's organic growth projections and downgraded its stock.

VeriFone disputed Deutsche Bank's methodology and said it will stick by its prior organic growth target of 10 to 15 percent for the year.

Deutsche Bank had said VeriFone overstated its organic revenue growth for the first quarter as most of the revenue increase came from selling its own products to customers from the acquired Hypercom business.

"VeriFone's organic growth is inflated by recognizing VeriFone sales to legacy Hypercom customers as organic growth (possibly doing so for other acquisitions too), but often is essentially cannibalizing Hypercom product sales," Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane wrote in a note.

In a statement issued in response to the research report the company said its calculation of organic sales growth was standard practice and practiced by investors and analysts alike.

"VeriFone uses a methodology of calculating organic growth prescribed by the vast majority of investors and Wall Street analysts: excluding revenue of all acquired companies, large and small, until 12 months after acquisition."

The Deutsche Bank research estimated the company's organic growth — the addition in revenue excluding any boost from mergers and acquisitions — for the year between 4 and 6 percent.

The credit card swipe machine maker completed its acquisition of U.S.-rival Hypercom late last-year after agreeing to divest part of the legacy Hypercom business to address anti-trust concerns.

Deutsche Bank downgraded VeriFone to "sell" from "hold" and reduced its price target on the company's stock to $40 from $44.

The VeriFone stock touched a low of $46.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, to become the top percentage loser on the index.

More than 1.6 million shares — Over five times the stock's 10-day moving average — had changed hands by 1430 ET.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)