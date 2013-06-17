Showgowers visit the Verizon booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Verizon Communications Inc is looking to enter Canada's cellular telephone business, potentially fulfilling the government's hopes of having a fourth major wireless company, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Verizon could look at taking over a smaller player in Canada, such as Wind Mobile, and participating in a new wireless spectrum auction, the newspaper reported citing two industry sources familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/zas88t)

New entrants such as Wind, Mobilicity and Public Mobile have helped to drive down wireless prices in Canada, but have struggled to turn a profit.

The struggles of the new entrants have frustrated the Canadian government's hopes of having a fourth major wireless company in all parts of the country to compete with Telus Corp, BCE Inc's Bell unit and Rogers Communications.

AT&T Corp, Vodafone Group Plc and Telenor ASA could be other possible investors, the newspaper said.

(Reporting By Vijay Vishwas in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)