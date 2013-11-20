A sign of Verizon Wireless is seen at its store in Westminster, Colorado April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON Verizon Communications is open to selling its 'A' block of spectrum if someone makes an offer at the right price, Chief Finance Officer Fran Shammo said on Wednesday.

Asked at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona whether Verizon was still open to selling some of its spectrum, Shammo said that the group had already sold some to AT&T last year and done swaps with T-Mobile US.

"The A spectrum is out there, and if someone walks up to me with an offer, we will entertain it," he said referring to a block of spectrum known as the ‘A' block.

"This is not a fire sale though, so if we don't get the right offer, we'll deploy the spectrum in our own network."

Reuters reported on Tuesday that T-Mobile US was looking to buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, according to a source familiar with the matter.

While T-Mobile has approached Verizon about buying the spectrum, the process is still in the early stages, the source said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Leila Abboud)