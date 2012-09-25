BOSTON Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it will discontinue development of an experimental drug to treat hepatitis C after it failed to show sufficient efficacy.

The company, which was developing the oral drug, known as ALS-2158, with partner Alios BioPharma Inc, said it will continue development of another hepatitis C drug, ALS-2200, after it showed promise in an early trial.

Shares of Vertex were down 3.4 percent at $56.75.

Vertex is competing with several drugmakers, including Gilead Sciences Inc and Abbott Laboratories, to bring to market a treatment regimen that does not include the injectable drug interferon, which can cause flu-like symptoms that lead many patients to discontinue or delay treatment.

The hepatitis C virus attacks the liver and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. A treatment regimen made up only of oral drugs would likely garner billions of dollars in annual sales.

The company said it is planning one mid-stage, or Phase II, trial of ALS-2200 in combination with the drug ribavirin and one trial to evaluate ALS-2200 in combination with the company's existing drug Incivek.

Incivek, which was approved last year, doubled the cure rate of prior standard treatments but must still be taken with interferon.

Vertex acquired worldwide rights to ALS-2200 through a licensing agreement it signed with Alios in June 2011. The drug is designed to inhibit the replication of the hepatitis C virus and the virus does not appear to become easily resistant to it, the company said.

ALS-2200 is a nucleotide analogue, or nuc, a class of drug that has been plagued by safety concerns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co recently discontinued the nuc it was developing after a patient treated with it died of heart failure and several others were hospitalized. Bristol acquired the drug through its $2.5 billion acquisition of Inhibitex.

In light of the problems with Bristol's drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial hold on a trial of a similar drug under development from Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc known as IDX184, and requested additional data.

The FDA subsequently placed a second Idenix hepatitis C drug, IDX19368, on hold as a "precautionary" measure.

"Vertex is keeping its cards close to its vest about 2200's structure for competitive reasons," Geoff Porges, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said in a research note on Tuesday. "But with more nukes blowing up or showing subpar efficacy, the company is unlikely to get much credit for its program until investors can get comfortable with the drug's safety profile."

More details about the drug are expected to be presented at a medical conference in November, but initial data released in April showed ALS-2200 to be relatively safe.

Gilead, which is developing a nuc it acquired through its $11 billion acquisition of Pharmasset, is widely considered to be the current frontrunner in the race to bring an all oral treatment regimen to market.

Gilead's shares rose nearly 1 percent to $67.78.

Shares of Idenix rose 5.8 percent to $4.62.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Carol Bishopric)