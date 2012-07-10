HONG KONG/COPENHAGEN Shares in the world's biggest wind turbine make Vestas (VWS.CO) fell sharply on Tuesday after Chinese company Ming Yang Wind Power MY.N denied a report it was in talks to buy its Danish rival for up to $2.5 billion.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, whose shares were dented early on Monday by a Danish newspaper report saying it might need to ask shareholders for a capital top-up, saw its shares rally on a report that Ming Yang was looking to buy the company.

But that rally quickly fizzled and the stock continued to decline on Tuesday, languishing not far from a more than 10 year low.

"It's been a couple of hectic days for Vestas, up and down quite a bit and affected by rumors," said Jyske Bank trader Anders Isager. "A spokesperson from the Chinese company denied the rumors late in yesterday's trade, and that is probably what is affecting today's trade as well."

Vestas, which has repeatedly been the subject of takeover speculation, has been hammered by a slump in demand, with government austerity measures reducing support for renewable energy and financing for projects drying up.

Rising costs and fierce competition, including from Asian rivals, have only rubbed salt into the wounds and knocked the company's market capitalization to less $1 billion.

Vestas shares were down 4.2 percent at 26.67 crowns by 1406 GMT, against the trend of the Copenhagen bourse where the blue chip index .OMXC20 of most valuable Danish shares was up 1.3 percent.

Shares in Vestas lost two thirds of their value last year and have shed a further 57 percent since the end of 2011, reducing the company's market value to just 5.43 billion crowns ($897.8 million).

"We have no plans at this stage to acquire Vestas," said Beatrice Li, spokeswoman for Guangdong-based Ming Yang, China's No 4. wind turbine maker. "There are no talks ongoing at this time."

SALE TALKS

On Monday, Chinese web publication Caixin Online reported Ming Yang was seeking to buy Vestas in a deal worth between 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) and 2.0 billion. Caixin cited a source close to the situation and an industry regulator.

Online publication China Business News on Tuesday cited a "knowledgeable person" saying Vestas had almost completed sale talks with Ming Yang and a deal could be announced in September or October if all went smoothly, at a price of 1.5 to 2.0 billion euros.

Vestas spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen said: "We do not comment on speculation, and this is speculation." He also said Chairman Bert Nordberg was unavailable for interviews until after the company's second-quarter report on August 22.

If a deal were made it would link Vestas, with a 2011 market share of 12.9 percent, to China's fourth-biggest wind turbine maker and the world's 10th biggest with a global market share of 2.9 percent, according to data from consultancy BTM Consult. <ID:L6E8EQ6AQ>

But some analysts said Ming Yang would not have the financial muscle for such a deal.

Credit Suisse analyst Yang Song said in a note to clients Ming Yang's cash position was an estimated 2.08 billion yuan ($326.5 million). Vestas's enterprise value was estimated to be around 1.3 billion euros against Ming Yang's at around 251 million yuan ($39.4 million).

"Given (Ming Yang's) current cash position, we believe, if the acquisition were to happen, it would be through share-swaps, and we find the proposition unlikely to be accepted by Vestas shareholders," the Credit Suisse note said.

Yang Song also said Vestas was 9.5 times bigger than Ming Yang in terms of 2011 revenue.

The Caixin and China Business News reports came after the Sunday Times newspaper said last week Vestas had entered debt restructuring talks with its banks and was considering putting itself up for sale.

China's biggest wind turbine maker, Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS), and No. 2, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co (002202.SZ) (2208.HK), as well as French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA), have all been cited in media reports this year as being possibly interested in Vestas. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) ($1 = 6.0480 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.3714 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Leonora Walet in Hong Kong, with John Acher, Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen in Copenhagen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Holmes)