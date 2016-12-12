A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Shari Redstone, vice chair of Viacom Inc and the daughter of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone, has withdrawn her support for a merger between CBS Corp and Viacom, CNBC reported on Monday.

Shari Redstone wants the company to remain independent and will back Viacom's chief executive, CNBC said.

