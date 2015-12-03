Fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham visited facilities focused on people living with or affected by HIV or AIDS in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in this video released in conjunction with World AIDS Day on Tuesday.

Beckham, who was appointed a UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, visited Alert Hospital which provides the largest HIV service in Ethiopia.

Afterwards, she went to the Alem Children Support Organization where she talked to youngsters and congratulated an orphan on her plans to go to university.

She also visited the Entoto Beth Artisan, where she worked alongside women living with HIV who make jewellery.