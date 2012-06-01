About 45,000 reporters, industry types and analysts will converge on Los Angeles for the E3 conference, sprawled across a space the size of eight U.S. football fields.

This marquee event for the video game sector, running June 5-7, comes as the industry tries to cope with the rapid growth of online and mobile gaming and prepares for a jump into the next console cycle.

Here is a look at the industry and its major players.

REVENUE FORECASTS FOR 2012

Size of global traditional video game market revenue, excluding mobile games on smart phones and tablets:

$70 billion, up from $65 billion in 2011

Size of global video game market revenue, including mobile games on smart phones and tablets:

$78.5 billion for 2012

Retail software revenue:

$28 billion, down from $29.5 billion in 2011

Online revenue, including digital delivery, subscriptions, Facebook games:

$24 billion, up from $18 billion in 2011

(Source: DFC Intelligence)

CONSOLE MAKERS

Microsoft Corp

* Xbox 360 launched in the United States: November 2005

* Xbox consoles sold: 67 million

* Kinect motion sensors sold: 19 million

Major initiative:

Microsoft is expected to show off new entertainment features of its Xbox 360 and a new version of "Halo."

Sony Corp

* PlayStation3 launched in the United States and Japan: November 2006

* As of March 31, PlayStation3 units sold: Over 63 million units

* As of June 6, 2011, Sony Move motion sensors shipped: 8.8 million units

Major initiative: Sony is expected to push new games to boost sales of the Vita and PlayStation 3.

Nintendo Co Ltd

* Launched Wii in the United States: November 2006

* Wii units shipped: More than 95 million

* DS units shipped: More than 151 million

* 3DS units: More than 17 million

Major initiative: Nintendo will finally unveil the first home console in six years at E3. Device is expected to feature HD graphics, a special tablet controller and motion sensors.

SOFTWARE PUBLISHERS

Activision Blizzard

Annual revenue: $4.8 billion

Top franchises: "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft"

Electronic Arts Inc

Annual revenue: $4.1 billion

Top franchises: "The Sims" and "Madden NFL"

Take-Two Interactive Software

Annual revenue: $826 million

Top franchises: "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption"

Ubisoft

Annual revenue: 1.06 billion euros

Top franchises: "Assassin's Creed" and "Prince of Persia" and Tom Clancy titles such as "Splinter Cell"

