An aircraft of Vietjet prepares for landing at Noi Bai airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

HANOI Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Aviation VJC.HM will list on the domestic Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on February 28 at a starting price of 90,000 dong ($3.97) per share, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.

The starting price, which Vietjet announced last Thursday, would put the capitalization of Vietnam's biggest private airline at $1.19 billion.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)