Workers hold banners, which read, ''Please protest in the right way'' (top), and ''We are looking at soldiers on islands, and the Paracels and the Spratlys belong to Vietnam'', during a protest in an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

TAIPEI A steel plant owned by Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan's biggest investor in Vietnam, was attacked by rioters overnight, Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of rioters broke into the plant in Tỉnh Hà Tĩnh province before the Vietnamese military and police stepped in, Taiwan's Commercial Times reported.

Officials from Formosa Plastics were not immediately available for comment.

Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said on Wednesday.

