Chief of the general staff of China's People's Liberation Army Fang Fenghui speaks during a press briefing with U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey (not pictured) at the Bayi Building in Beijing April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool/Files

WASHINGTON A top Chinese general on Thursday defended China's deployment of an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea that has triggered deadly protests in Vietnam, saying Beijing can't afford to "lose an inch" of territory.

Anti-China riots broke out this week in Vietnam, killing up to 21 people and setting fire to factories perceived to have been Chinese-owned, after China towed a giant oil rig into waters claimed by both nations.

General Fang Fenghui, chief of the general staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, said in Washington that the drilling rig was operating in China's territorial waters, activity he vowed to protect.

He also pointed blame at U.S. President Barack Obama's so-called pivot to Asia, saying some countries in the region seized upon it as an opportunity to create trouble in the South and East China Seas. At different points, he singled out disputes with U.S. allies the Philippines and Japan.

Standing alongside the top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey, Fang said Vietnam was at fault for stirring up trouble by dispatching ships in an attempt to "disrupt" Chinese drilling activity.

"I think it's quite clear ... who is conducting normal activity and who is disrupting it," Fang told a Pentagon news conference after talks with Dempsey.

Speaking broadly about regional tensions, Fang said Beijing did not create trouble, but was also unafraid of it and suggested China was ready to defend its territorial integrity.

"Territory which has passed down by our ancestors into the hands of our generation - we cannot afford to lose an inch," he said.

Dempsey did not explicitly criticize China but left no doubt about his concerns over the growing regional tensions.

Asked whether China was behaving provocatively in the dispute with Vietnam and whether he saw the risk of conflict in the region increasing, Dempsey said: "We spoke about the fact that the use of military assets to resolve disputes is provocative and it does increase risk."

"We had a rich discussion about what exactly is the status quo and who has been seeking to change it," he added.

The dispute in the South China Sea has sparked anger on both sides. Dozens of vessels from the two countries are around the oil rig, and both sides have accused the other of intentional collisions, increasing the risk of a confrontation.

