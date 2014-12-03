A construction site of residential building is seen between condominiums in Hanoi, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI The World Bank said on Wednesday it has revised its forecast for Vietnam's economic growth this year to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent previously, after the government said it expects the economy to accelerate this year.

The revision is part of the World Bank's bi-annual report reviewing Vietnam's economic performance ahead of a meeting between donors and the government on Friday.

On Tuesday, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said economic growth this year could be more than 5.9 percent, supported by exports, quickening from 5.42 percent in 2013.

