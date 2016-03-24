Scientists to test whether Zika can kill brain cancer cells
LONDON Scientists in Britain plan to harness the Zika virus to try to kill brain tumor cells in experiments that they say could lead to new ways to fight an aggressive type of cancer.
HANOI - Market workers in Hanoi take a break from selling vegetables, meat and other products to do daily aerobic exercises to the pounding beat of music.
Without the time or money to go to a gym, the women decided a few months ago to use their downtime at work to improve their fitness and relieve their aches and pains.
"We bought a speaker and got everyone together to exercise for better health and to relax our minds from financial matters," said Nguyen Thi Nga, 58, who own one of the vegetable stalls in the market.
A growing number of U.S. children may develop vision problems before they reach kindergarten, according to a study that suggests eye screenings will become increasingly important for the preschool set.