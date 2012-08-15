MOSCOW Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has surpassed Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) as the biggest shareholder of emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom VIP.N, and urged Telenor on Wednesday to let it increase its stake further by selling some of its own shares.

Alfa Group's call is the latest twist in a long-running battle with Telenor for control of Vimpelcom, which has come to typify the challenges faced by overseas investors in Russia's oligarch-dominated business world.

Alfa's Altimo unit, which owns the Vimpelcom stake, said on Wednesday it had raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent from 25 percent by buying $3.6 billion worth of shares from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company.

While this move makes it the largest shareholder, Altimo Vice President Evgeny Dumalkin said he now expects Telenor to increase its stake to 43 percent and overtake Alfa again.

"We believe that the stakes of major Russian and foreign shareholders should be equal," Dumalkin told Reuters. "We call on Telenor to ... sell us part of its stake to achieve this balance."

While Telenor is now left as the smaller major shareholder with 39.5 percent, the Norwegian company has an option to buy 3.5 percent from Weather which it secured in a deal in February.

Telenor was not immediately available for comment.

A further 6 percent voting stake is owned by Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk via Bertofan Investments, while Vimpelcom's free float now stands at 10.5 percent.

When asked whether Altimo planned to buy Pinchuk's stake, Dumalkin said the firm was "reviewing all options."

LEGAL WRANGLINGS

Altimo's deal with Weather comes as Telenor is fighting against a claim by the Russian competition regulator that the February deal to raise Telenor's stake in Vimpelcom was illegal.

The regulator, FAS, filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court in April, alleging that Telenor breached Russian laws on strategic investments.

Altimo joined the complaint in June, saying Telenor and Weather were in breach of Vimpelcom's bylaws, but in a statement on Wednesday said it agreed to withdraw these claims.

In response to the FAS lawsuit the court had issued an injunction banning dividend payments by Vimpelcom's Russian unit to its Netherlands-registered parent company, prompting the latter to defer payments to its shareholders.

FAS is now seeking a truce on condition that Vimpelcom's Russian and foreign shareholders have parity of ownership, according to newspaper reports.

Vimpelcom's Chief Executive Jo Lunder declined to comment on Wednesday, saying only the legal wranglings have made it delay a decision to list on a European stock exchange, which had previously been expected this year.

Altimo, which raised $5.2 billion in April from the sale of its 25.1 percent stake in Vimpelcom's Russian rival MegaFon, said it paid $3.6 billion to Weather for the 14.8 percent stake.

It has also purchased some shares on the market for an undisclosed sum.

(Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Megan Davies, Greg Mahlich and Bernadette Baum)