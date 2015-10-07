MOSCOW Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne said on Wednesday it had no immediate plans to buy out Telenor's (TEL.OL) 33-percent stake in mobile operator Vimpelcom VIP.O that the Norwegian investor has put up for sale.

"We ... have no intention to buy out Telenor's stake at this point," a spokesman for LetterOne said by email.

LetterOne remained committed to Vimpelcom, continued to be positive about its potential and would welcome an increase in Vimpelcom's free-float through higher liquidity, he said.

